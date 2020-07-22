According to The Daily Mail, Queens Park Rangers have had a £2.1 million bid accepted for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore. The report also states Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are monitoring the situation.

Moore has scored nine goals in 35 games so far this season for Wigan, and has attracted a lot of attention from a whole host of clubs, including QPR, Middlesbrough and Cardiff.

QPR look to be the front runners in the race for his signature, with loanee Jordan Hugill returning to parent club West Ham United, they are actively looking to the transfer market to replace him.

But with a recent bid accepted from QPR, the possibility of a move to Cardiff or Middlesbrough now looks minimal, despite both clubs still monitoring the situation.

Moore signed for Wigan from Barnsley last season, and has been a regular starter for the Latics since arriving.

If his current side are to be relegated following a points deduction, they may look to cash in some of their prized assets to balance the books and to give the Welsh forward another shot at the Championship.

Moore was given his first Welsh cap in 2019 by manager Ryan Giggs and the striker has scored two goals in five appearances the Dragons. Both strikes came in Euro 2020 qualification, his first against Slovakia and second against Azerbaijan.

The news of QPR’s bid for the Wigan frontman comes after plenty of transfer rumours linking other Latics players away from the club, with Sean McGurk and Joe Gelhardt also in demand.