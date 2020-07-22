Salford City want to sign free agent midfielder Jason Lowe, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The ambitious League Two side are looking to beat League One duo Blackpool and Fleetwood Town to his signature.

Salford have signed Ashley Hunter and Tom Clarke so far this summer and are in the hunt for more signings. They finished 11th this past season.

Lowe, who is 28 years old, was one of 14 senior players that left Bolton at the end of the past season. He spent two years with the Trotters and played 71 games for them in all competitions.

The Wigan-born midfielder started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks for the Lancashire side. He went onto make 196 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

Lowe left Rovers on a permanent basis for the first time in his career to join Birmingham City three years ago. However, he switched to Bolton after just a year in the Midlands.

The ex-England Under-21 international is now weighing up his next move as a free agent and is not short of interest.

Salford are an attractive proposition to him and have plans to rise up the leagues over the next few years. However, would he drop into the fourth tier?

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood are believed to have approached him since he departed Bolton and he has to make a decision on what league he wants to play in next term.

Will Salford land Lowe?