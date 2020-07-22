In an interview with The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has challenged attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier to emulate Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier hasn’t been a mainstay in the side under both Warnock and previous manager Jonathan Woodgate, but he has certainly impressed the new Boro boss.

He has repeatedly praised the 21-year old and has now challenged him to follow the sort of career path Chelsea’s Mason Mount has had.

“I think he has a few strings to his bow to be honest,” Warnock said of Tavernier.

“I looked at Mason Mount and how he’s come on in the 12 months, there’s no reason why Tav can’t do that in the next 12 months.

“If he motivates himself and listens he’s got some great attributes and good habits, and one or two not so good.

“All being well we can put him in the right direction and he’ll become a very good player. Not that he isn’t now but I think he could become even better.”

This is certainly high praise and a tough task for Tavernier, with Mount scoring six goals in the top flight this season and earning his first England call-up and scoring his first goal for the Three Lions against Kosovo in November.

The Boro youngster has been utilised as a number 10, out wide and in a midfield-three for the North-East side this season, and will certainly be a useful asset for the club for the present and for years to come.