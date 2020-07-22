Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff will be eager to bolster his side this summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Aiden O’Neill, Burnley- Duff crossed paths with the midfielder at Turf Moor and could see him as a potential transfer target. The Australian Under-23 international has spent time away from the Premier League side at Oldham Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar.

Ali Koiki, Burnley- He is another youngster the Robins’ boss could move for from his former club. Koiki, who is 20 years old, has never made a senior appearance for the Clarets but enjoyed a loan spell in League Two at Swindon Town last season. He is currently out of contract.

Jason Shackell- The experienced defender played with Duff at Burnley and is now a free agent after being released by Lincoln City. He has racked up over 550 appearances so far in his career with previous spells with the likes of Norwich City, Barnsley, Derby County and Millwall.

Luke Hendrie, Grimsby Town- The former Manchester United and Burnley man is playing in the fourth tier for the Mariners and has lined up against Cheltenham this past season. Duff knows him from Turf Moor and could see him as someone who would strengthen his defence going into the next campaign.

Jacob Greaves, Hull City- He impressed on loan from the Tigers this past term and is being tipped for a big future in the game. If he is available for loan again there is no doubt the Robins would be interested.

