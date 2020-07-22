Sam Ricketts will be eager to bolster his Shrewsbury Town squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Leon Clarke, Sheffield United– The experienced striker will leave Bramall Lane this summer and could be a target for the Shrews. He played with Ricketts at Wolves and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date, playing for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Bury to name just a few.

Anthony Forde, Oxford United- He crossed paths with Ricketts at Molinuex as well and would be a decent signing by Shrewsbury. The Irish winger has scored just twice in all competitions this season and could be sold by the U’s over the coming months with him only having a year left on his contract at the Kassam Stadium.

Ben Stevenson, Colchester United– The midfielder has impressed for Colchester in League Two this season and will be eyed by clubs higher up the football pyramid. The fact he is a former teammate of Ricketts from Wolves may put the Shrews ahead of others.

George Thomas- Ricketts played with the attacking midfielder at Coventry City a few years ago. Thomas, who is 23 years old, is a free agent after being released by Leicester City.

Scott Burgess, Port Vale- The Shrewsbury boss signed the former Bury and Macclesfield Town man for Wrexham during his time as manager of the National League side. Could he move for him again this summer to add more options to his midfield department?

