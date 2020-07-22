Leeds United fans are riding the crest of a very happy wave at the moment. Promoted as champions to the Premier League, linked with Edinson Cavani, the good times are back at Elland Road after 16 long, torturous years of disappointment. Thoughts now turn to planning for next season and those plans are underway.

Part of that planning, obviously, involves sitting down and looking at what upgrades are needed regarding players to make sure that the Whites are competitive in their first season back in the Premier League. Player names come thick and fast but the only two confirmed for next season are Jack Harrison and Illan Meslier.

Taking a wider view, Leeds are also said to be stocking up their ranks with up-and-coming young players as they celebrate their Academy being granted Category 1 status. One player that they are looking at is Wigan starlet striker Joe Gelhardt.

On that point, Sun journalist Alan Nixon confirms that the Whites have met the young Latic:

Gelhardt met Leeds on Tuesday with the permission of the administrators. They ARE Wigan. https://t.co/Ggqho4qfVN — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 22, 2020

Leeds United are not alone in their pursuit of Gelhardt, Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old forward. Liverpool-born Gelhardt has been on the books at Wigan since he was a youngster but being in administration means that he is likely to move on.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the 17-year-old who only progressed from the youth set-up at the DW Stadium to the Under-18s at the start of last season. He mixed it between the Latics Under-18s and Under-23s last season but has made the step up to the first-team picture this season.

Since the jump to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt has made 17 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign so far, scoring his first senior goal in the 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Whilst Leeds United have met Gelhardt, and talks are underway, there is no indication that he has chosen Elland Road as his destination. However, being in first and in strong does seem to suggest that the Whites are leading the pack of chasing clubs at the moment.

