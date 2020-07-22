Atdhe Nuhiu will be leaving Sheffield Wednesday on a free this summer, as covered by The72 yesterday.

It is set to be a summer of transition at Hillsborough with many players departing the club.

Nuhiu has joined Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox and Fernando Forestieri in moving onto pastures new.

These departures will pave the way for a flurry of new signings this summer. However, there may be another first-team player on his way out in the near future, with experienced midfielder Kieran Lee also out of contract as it stands.

Lee, who is 32 years old, penned a one-year extension with the Yorkshire side last summer that is coming to an end. He has played for the Owls since 2012 and has made 219 appearances for them during that time.

The experienced midfielder has played 29 games in all competitions for Garry Monk’s in this campaign.

Lee adds more depth and options into Wednesday’s midfield department and their fans would be disappointed to see him leave for nothing this summer.

Lee has struggled with injuries over the past three years having previously played a key in the Owls getting in the top six in 2016 and 2017.

The Stalybridge-born started out at Manchester United and made three appearances for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at QPR. He then had a stint at Oldham Athletic before rocking up at Hillsborough eight years ago.

He has been a great servant to the club but they face a big decision to make on his future after the season ends tonight.

Should SWFC keep Lee?