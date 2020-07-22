According to a report from Chilean source Al Aire Libre, Leeds United are interested in 115-cap Chile international Mauricio Isla who is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fenerbache.

Despite being a free agent, this doesn’t mean that Isla is on the football scrapheap. Not only are Leeds United interested in Isla but so are La Liga side Real Betis, manged by Manuel Pellegrini.

Isla is no no-name in football and has been on the books of clubs such as Udinese and Juventus as well as a loan spell at Marseille. Indeed, Juventus paid £12.5m to sign him from Udinese in 2012.

Al Aire Libre also talk of the fact that Real Betis seem to have a foot a rung higher up the interest ladder in that they have contacted the player who “has not yet determined his response” to the Spanish side. Al Aire Libre continues to add that Isla “also has communications with Leeds” which suggests something of a tug-o-war could be starting over him.

Isla is, in fact, no stranger to English football having spent a season on loan (2014/15) at QPR from Juventus. It was a season where the now 32-year-old featured in 27 games for the London side, 26 of these in the Premier League.

A player of Isla’s quality and experience must be considered. 115 caps for Chile and 191 Serie A appearances speak for themselves. Should Leeds United be serious in their interest, then a move for a player such as Mauricio Isla would make sense.

