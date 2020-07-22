Sheffield United are beating Leeds United to the signing of Reading midfielder John Swift, as per the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are to set to lure the Championship man to Bramall Lane for £3.5 million.

Swift, who is 25 years old, has impressed for Reading over the past four years and is being rewarded with a move to the Premier League.

He has caught the eye of Leeds as Marcelo Bielsa’s side gear up for next season after their promotion to the top flight. However, the Whites will have to look elsewhere for signings with the ex-England Under-21 international poised to join their Yorkshire rivals.

Swift joined Reading in 2016 and helped them get to the second tier Play-Off final in his first season at the club. He has 139 games for the Royals and has scored 20 goals from midfield.

He started his career at Chelsea and went onto make a single appearance for their first-team. He was loaned out from Stamford Bridge to gain experience at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

Reading signed him on a permanent basis four years ago but are now losing him to the Premier League.

Sheffield United have had an impressive first season back in the top flight and Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to build on it next term. Swift would be a decent signing for the Blades if they can get the deal over the line and would add more options and depth for them in their midfield department.

Will Swift be a good signing for Sheffield United?