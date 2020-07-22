According to Football Insider, Leeds United are set to take advantage of the turmoil at Sunderland with a move for their highly-regarded midfielder Daniel Neill.

Leeds United have been a side under the ownership of Andrea Radrizzani who have prioritised the gathering of youth players. In doing so, they have reinvigorated the youth set-up at Elland Road that was allowed to lay fallow under Massimo Cellino.

Evidence of this approach can be seen in the way Leeds brought in many players from top clubs on the continent as well as youngsters such as Leif Davis and Jordan Stevens from clubs like Morecambe and Forest Green respectively. This will only continue after the Whites had their academy recently upgraded to Category 1 status.

That recruitment, according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey looks set to continue with the Whites looking to steal in and pinch young midfielder Neil from the Black Cats. Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that United are trying to lure the young England international to Elland Road “and have already made an approach.”

18-year-old Neill made the step up from Sunderland’s Under-18s this season to their Under-23 set-up and has taken that step up with aplomb. He’s featured in 13 Premier League 2 games this season, 13 games which are a part of 29 games at this level. He also has a fleeting one-minute appearance for the first-team as a 16-year-old substitute in the EFL Trophy against Morecambe in 2018.

Sunderland has seen a number of young players plucked off by other clubs and it appears that Daniel Neill could be the next. The Black Cats would be due a compensation fee to cover his training, Veysey writes that this would be “a six-figure fee” and he also writes that two Premier League sides are interested.

