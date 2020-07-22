Sunderland are moving closer to a deal to sign Bailey Wright, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The defender spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light and is now poised to make a permanent move there.

Wright, who is 27 years old, has been a ‘top target’ for the Black Cats and they are now looking to finalise a move for him.

He joined Phil Parkinson’s side on loan in the January transfer window and made five appearances before season was halted in March.

Wright is an experienced centre-back and knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped Preston North End go up five years ago. He has made just under 300 appearances in England since moving from Australia eleven years ago.

The defender has played a key part in helping both Preston and Bristol City establish themselves in the Championship over the past few years.

It will be a summer of transition at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland gear up for a third consecutive campaign in the third tier. The signing of Wright will boost their chances as he will strengthen their defence, which has been an issue over the past two years.

Next season has to be the year the Black Cats return to the Championship and they need a decent summer transfer window to build a squad capable of promotion.

