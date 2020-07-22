Bolton Wanderers have handed a trial to Alex Baptiste, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The experienced defender played for the Trotters from 2013 to 2015 and could be on his way back to the North-West side.

Baptiste, who is 34 years old, is a free agent after being released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of the past season. He played with the new Bolton boss Ian Evatt at Blackpool and has been handed an opportunity by his ex-teammate.

The veteran has racked up over 500 appearances in his career and will be weighing up his next move.

Baptiste started out at Mansfield Town and went onto play 198 games for the Stags before Blackpool signed him in 2008. He then became a key player for the Seasiders and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League 10 years ago.

He then joined Bolton in 2013 and played 43 times for the North West side but spent his second season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Baptiste has since had spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, QPR, Luton Town and Doncaster.

Bolton have been busy in the transfer market since their relegation to League Two and have signed Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, George Taft and Brandon Comley.

They will now mull over a move to re-sign Baptiste and see how he gets on in training. He would add more experience and depth to their defensive department for next term.

In other Trotters news, they have been linked with Barnet defender Ricardo Santos, as covered by The72.



