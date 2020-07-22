Luton Town will address Kazenga LuaLua’s contract situation once the season has finished, as per a report by Luton Today.

The winger agreed to play for the Hatters until the end of the campaign but remains out of contract at the club this summer.

The seasons ends tonight for Championship clubs, with the race for promotion, relegation and the Play-Offs going down to the wire.

LuaLua, who is 29 years old, has scored three goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Nathan Jones’ side will decide whether he will stay for next season in the near future. He is valued at £540,000 on Transfermarkt.

LuaLua has said, as per Luton Today: “We all signed one month deals so the contract situation is not important. It’s important to try and keep Luton in the Championship, that’s all we will focus on.

“Whatever happens, it’s about Luton being in the Championship next season.”

He scored a huge goal last time out for Luton in their win against relegation rivals Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

The Hatters take on Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road tonight needing a win and other results to go their way to stay in the second tier.

They have a few players out of contract soon, such as Danny Hylton, Luke Berry, Jacob Butterfield and Elliot Lee, all of who will be eagerly awaiting whether they have a future at the club.

Their ability to keep hold of these players may depend on whether they survive tonight or return to League One.

