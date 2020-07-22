Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa to reinstate key figure Illan Meslier for their clash against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan has claimed that Bielsa should play his strongest side for the integrity of the league and so that the players can “enjoy the party.”

Bielsa recalled Kiko Casilla for their match against Derby County following his return from an eight-match suspension for racial abuse towards Jonathan Leko.

However, Whelan has called for Meslier to return in goal with the 20-year-old having impressed during Casilla’ absence.

“I want to see Meslier in goal,” he said. “I would like to see a full strength side out, really enjoying that moment.”

“They have had a bit of time to celebrate and a bit of time to get some training under their belt and they deserve to walk out on that final day, where the trophy will be lifted.”

“They are not there just for the party, they are going to be there to win. You do not want to turn up at your own party and not get the girl!”

“You pay respect to the league itself and the teams that are battling relegation. Lee Boywer, ex-Leeds but we are professionals and we have integrity to hold up in the league. As champions you show your professionalism, character and do your job.”

Although Leeds do not have anything to play for due to already being promoted and the title being wrapped up, the result in their game could have a significant bearing on the relegation battle.

Charlton are fighting for their Championship lives alongside Barnsley, Hull City and Luton Town and will be looking for maximum points against the champions.

