Brentford winger Said Benrahma has given the club a boost as he reveals his ‘dream to play in the Premier League with Brentford’ as reported by The Mirror.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Benrahma possibly moving on with Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds United interested but with the winger admitting his determination to fire the Bees to promotion will be music to the ears of Brentford fans.

The 24-year-old has been one of the star performers in the Championship this season and has forged a fantastic partnership with Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo.

Benrahma had admitted that although their defeat to Stoke City means automatic promotion is out of their hands, he is determined to fire the Bees to the top-flight.

“It has always been a target of mine to play in the Premier League and I really wish to play in the Premier League with Brentford.”

“It would be magnificent for Brentford because it would be the first time and we have really been working hard on it. I am still confident.”

“After the match at Stoke we had a long conversation between the team-mates. We really tried not to put down our spirits but to say ‘that’s football.’ Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We really learned from Saturday’s match,” the Algerian continued.

“We know where we made mistakes and we don’t want to make the same mistakes on Wednesday. We are really motivated. We learned a lot.”

“We need to be calmer, to control our emotions, and to not look for a result but to have some distance now and be really calm. In football it happens so fast that you are at the top and not at the top anymore, so keep distance and be more calm.”

Brentford still stand a chance of winning automatic promotion but need to beat Barnsley in their final game and hope rivals West Bromwich Albion fail to win against QPR.

Will Brentford win automatic promotion to the Premier League?