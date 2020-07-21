Leeds United were promoted and crowned champions without kicking a ball over the weekend when they finally did on Sunday, they dismantled Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park. Now the planning starts for the Premier League and will intensify after the Whites final game against Charlton at Elland Road tomorrow evening.

Many names are already being linked to the West Yorkshire side, with world star Edinson Cavani being one of those named today by Andrea Radrizzani. Whilst that may be a little far-fetched, there is no doubt that the wheels are in motion.

Even the most diehard Leeds United fans would admit that there are changes and improvements needed with the playing squad at Elland Road to ensure that the Whites are competitive in their first Premier League season in 16 years. Those plans are underway, apparently, and targets have been identified.

Two players that Leeds United are interested in are young strikers at Wigan Athletic and Sun reporter Alan Nixon doesn’t think that the Whites will need to pay big bucks to land them:

Need hard cash. Up front. Moore might be under 2 up front. McGurk buttons. Gelhardt not much. Weir seems to be about 500 up front. That’s not enough. https://t.co/petQlhkQ5d — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2020

According to The Sun’s Nixon, Sean McGurk and Joe Gelhardt, the youngsters that Leeds United are after won’t come at a big price. He says that McGurk will cost “buttons” and that rising starlet Gelhardt “not much.”

Of the two young strikers, Gelhardt is the one that has had the most exposure to the first-team and has, indeed, minutes under his belt at the DW Stadium club in this season’s Championship competition. McGurk is an up-and-coming youngster who has featured in the Latic’s FA Youth Cup run, scoring at Old Trafford.

With Wigan being in the situation that they are, the administrators are preferring cash upfront sales. If this pair is not going to be costing a heap of money, then Leeds United might be tempted to bring the highly-rated teens to Elland Road.

Given the situation Wigan are facing, should Leeds United go in for youngsters McGurk and Gelhardt?