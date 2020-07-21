Illan Meslier has been thrown in at the deep end early into his Leeds United career and he has coped brilliantly with his exposure to the Sky Bet Championship. Now, in an interview with French website Ouest France, Meslier confirms that he will be Leeds United’s second summer signing.

Meslier joined the Whites on loan from Ligue 2 side Lorient and was signed ostensibly as a back-up to former Real Madrid shot-stopper Kiko Casilla. That proved to be the case, Meslier getting just one outing at the beginning of January in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Casilla was then issued an eight-game ban by the FA after being found beyond a reasonable doubt to have spoken to Charlton striker Jonathan Leko using racially-charged terms. That turned Meslier from a benchwarmer to Leeds’ de facto no.1.

He kept his place for the first game back when Casilla’s ban ended but wasn’t even on the bench for Leeds 3-1 beating of Derby County last Sunday. However, in speaking to Ouest France, Meslier confirms that his loan is over and that he will be joining Leeds on a full-time basis. On this he says: “I will sign Thursday for three years with Leeds.”

Meslier’s announcement had been pre-empted somewhat by a report yesterday from French source Foot Mercato who wrote that: “According to our information, the player’s entourage is expected in the coming days in England to finalize the final details of the operation.”

That has indeed proved to be the case and words direct from Meslier’s mouth have confirmed that the youngster is set to be Leeds’ second signing of the summer, albeit this one a permanent deal.

Are Leeds United right to go all-in for Meslier after relatively few games for the club?