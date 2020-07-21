The scenes in Millenium Square in Leeds (main article image – above) show ecstatic Leeds United fans celebrating their club’s promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. Now going up as champions, the Whites just have the one game left against Charlton Athletic. Then thoughts turn to the Premier League and next season.

Except, the Whites have been doing that since Monday with a series of meetings planned for this week to gauge what it is that Marcelo Bielsa feels is needed for a successful tilt at the Premier League. Angus Kinnear accepts that these meetings will be ongoing.

Even the most ardent and devoted Leeds United fan will accept that, as good as this side is, it wouldn’t be a side that would succeed in the Premier League. It has the core of a good side, but there are additions that will be needed to ensure that the Whites consolidate in their first season and then go forward.

For Andrea Radrizzani, those thoughts come right now as he talks about the possibility of Leeds United going after world football star Edinson Cavani who’s been a free agent since being let go by Paris Saint-Germain. Commenting on Uruguayan Cavani, Radrizzani is cautious, yet optimistic. He says of this possibility:

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

He arrived at PSG in August 2013 on the back of a £58m transfer and went on to score a remarkable 200 goals in 301 games for the French giants. He’s also been capped 116 times and has 50 goals for Uruguay to his name.

It is ludicrous to even put Leeds United and Edinson Cavani in the same sentence but there the two are, next to each other. This news has definitely had some Whites fans in a bit of a lather. Here’s how some Leeds fans have reacted to the club’s links to the Uruguayan superstar.

