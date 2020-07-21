Bolton Wanderers have signed Brandon Comley from Colchester United as confirmed by the club website.

The 24-year-old midfielder came through the QPR academy but struggled to make the breakthrough there, only making three league appearances before being released. He was loaned out for much of time at QPR, spending spells at Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Colchester.

The last loan would become a permanent move in January 2018, signing for an undisclosed fee. During his two-and-a-half years in Essex, he made over 50 appearances for the club and scoring two goals. He was impressive enough at Colchester to get his first international cap. He made his first appearance for Montserrat in 2018 and has gone on to get nine caps for them.

It was confirmed that Colchester would release Comley at the end of April but he has now got the biggest move of his career after penning a two-year deal with Bolton. He will hope to get the Lancashire side promoted back to Sky Bet League One.

After the signing was completed, Comley said: “I’m really pleased to have finally got the deal done because there are exciting times ahead.

“It was great to meet all the lads and get underway with that the gaffer wants us all to do.”

His new head coach Ian Evatt added: “Brandon is a technically gifted midfield player who can build attacks with his range of passing as well as be dynamic out of possession. He is a player who I have admired for a long time and we are excited to have him on board.”

Will Brandon Comley be a good signing for Bolton?