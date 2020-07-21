Coventry City have completed a deal to bring Wolves’ Ryan Giles back to the club on a season-long loan as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old midfielder has come through the Wolves academy and while he has a lot of promise, he has been unable to break into their first team just yet. He has been on loan away from the club, previously at Telford United and Shrewsbury Town.

At the end of the January transfer window, Giles signed for Coventry on a loan deal until the end of the season. Unfortunately, he was unable to get going while with the Sky Blues because the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus. But even though he spent just a bit over a month at the club, Coventry liked him enough to bring him back for the full season. It will be a different challenge though as they will be playing in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Coventry head coach Mark Robins said: “We’re very pleased to have the chance to welcome Ryan back to the Club.

“When he joined us in January, Ryan had been a player who has been within our Recruitment process and who we’d been aware of for the previous two years.

“He impressed us in training and around the squad and he was unlucky not to appear more during his loan, then of course the season was curtailed due to the Coronavirus, so it’s great to have the opportunity to welcome him back.

“He can play a number of positions, but particularly on the left of the defence or midfield.

“He has great technical ability, is good going forward and will be a real asset to the squad for the season ahead.

“We look forward to working with Ryan again, and thanks Wolves for agreeing to the loan and allowing Ryan to train with us before it is formally completed.”

Will Ryan Giles be a good signing for Coventry?