Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League brings massive cachet when it comes to their plans for signing players. At the moment they’ve been linked with relatively small fish but in a conversation with Sky Italia, carried by the website Football Italia and supported by the Daily Mail, Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is aiming higher than most fans could have hoped.

By big, Radrizzani is looking much higher than Leeds United fans could have ever hoped for – that includes interest supposedly shown in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Italian is out of the country at the moment and said working on a player signature. In conversation with Sky Italia, Radrizzani admits that global superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is beyond their reach but not Edinson Cavani.

Commenting on Uruguayan Cavani, recently released by giants Paris Saint-Germain, Radrizzani is cautious, yet optimistic. He says of this possibility:

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

There would be little argument that Edinson Cavani would bring a top-tier level of threat to a Leeds United side about to embark on their first season in the Premier League in 16 years. He truly is a world-class striker with a wealth of experience and over £73m of transfers under his belt.

He’s only 33, no age for a striker who is still capable of playing at the highest level. He’s been capped 116 times for Uruguay and has 50 international goals to his name. He spent seven years at PSG after arriving in 2013 for a huge £58m transfer fee from Napoli.

His time at the French giants saw him make 301 appearances, scoring a remarkable 200 goals and providing 43 assists. This season, across all competitions for PSG, Cavani made 22 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

It would be ludicrous if Leeds United were able to bring Cavani to Elland Road but even if there’s the faintest whiff of a chance, then Andrea Radrizzani should pursue it like a bloodhound.

Edinson Cavani at Leeds United - should the Whites break the bank if they could get him?