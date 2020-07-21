Blackpool are in talks to sign CJ Hamilton from Mansfield Town for a six-figure fee according to a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old winger came through the Sheffield United academy but was unable to break through and ever make a league appearance for the Blades. While he had loan spells with Halifax Town and Gateshead in an attempt to impress management at the South Yorkshire club, he was forced to move to Mansfield in 2016 in order to get first-team football.

Ever since arriving at Mansfield, Hamilton has been one of their top players and had consistently impressed them, especially in the seasons where the Stags have challenged for promotion from Sky Bet League Two. While he is usually a winger for the Nottinghamshire side, he has also played up front and shows the sort of versatility teams with small squads need from their players.

Unfortunately for Mansfield, the sort of performances Hamilton was putting in were going to be noticed eventually. That has now happened with Blackpool now making a move to sign him. They want to push for promotion from Sky Bet League One and having a talented attacker like Hamilton would certainly help with this.

This report states that Blackpool are in advanced talks with Hamilton and that a six-figure fee has been agreed for this move. Considering the tightened budgets teams are working under due to the Coronavirus, the fact a League One is willing to pay a six-figure fee is a big compliment for the winger and shows how much they want him on the seaside this season.

Would CJ Hamilton be a good signing for Mansfield?