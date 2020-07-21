Leeds United will not be paying the £22.5m release clause to sign River Plate’s Lucas Martinez Quarta according to a report from Argentinian publication Le Intransigente.

The West Yorkshire side confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League this week and while there is still one game to go, they are already looking to sign players ready for their return to the top tier. It is believed that they have learned from the mistakes that Fulham and Aston Villa have made and want to sign quality over quantity so that they stay in the Premier League.

One of the players intended to be one of these quality additions is Quarta. He will not be known to many fans on these shores but he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Argentinian giants River Plate. But even players who compete for clubs the stature of River Plate are tempted by the bright lights of Europe and a move to this continent is likely.

Leeds are one of the teams that want to sign Quarta but they face some stiff competition for his signature. Inter Milan are the biggest team interested in signing him as they eye up a replacement for Diego Godin. Valencia and Fiorentina are also interested in signing him.

While Leeds want Quarta as a replacement for Ben White, they won’t be activating his release clause. That is a high £22.5m fee and they are not willing to pay that much. Instead, Leeds will look to negotiate a cheaper fee.

Would Lucas Martine Quarta be a good signing for Leeds United?