There’s been a lot of arguments with the Sheffield Wednesday fan base this season. But there’s one thing they can agree on, the squad needs to be rebuilt.

The club is actually in a good spot to do so as well. While Financial Fair Play will probably prevent them from spending any fees, their wage budget will take a huge sigh of relief this summer. Yes, it was galling to see Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri leave the club early and not finish the season. But them going means there is far more room in the wage budget which should give them a bit more freedom in the transfer market.

Of course Coronavirus means the wage budget will be further constricted as no one knows how long it will take until fans will be allowed back into Hillsborough. But there’s still some reasons to be positive.

Here is my shopping list to who Sheffield Wednesday should be looking at this summer. They are all set to be free agents and while some would be ambitious, I think they would improve the side.