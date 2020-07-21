It was essentially the end of a tortured path for Danny Cowley at Huddersfield Town as the relegated West Yorkshire side looked to skirt with another relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship. Even a win against promotion-challenging West Brom wasn’t enough to save his skin and the former Lincoln City boss was sacked on Sunday afternoon.

That left the Terriers looking for a new man to take the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium. However, the West Yorkshire side already had their eyes on their next target – Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan.

Talks were underway between the two West Yorkshire sides yesterday, according to Yorkshire Live’s Steven Chicken. Chicken, writing for the Huddersfield Examiner portal of Yorkshire Live, writes that “Huddersfield Town have held discussions with Leeds United and Carlos Corberan with a view to hiring him as their new head coach.”

Chicken also wrote in his article that Leeds United were contacted over a month ago and were sounded out about the availability of Corberan. Despite being sacked on Sunday, it seems that the Terriers have been working in the background, laying the groundworks for his successor in Leeds’ Corberan.

The Spaniard came to Leeds United in 2017, being placed in charge of the Under-23s by then-head coach Thomas Christiansen. He’s helped mastermind a very successful squad of players bubbling under at Elland Road. He was appointed as a first-team coach by Marcelo Bielsa in 2018.

Now it is Marcelo Bielsa who has possibly spoiled any big reveal that Huddersfield Town might have had planned, the Argentinian’s news being relayed by the following tweet:

Bielsa confirms Carlos Coberan is leaving to be a manager of Huddersfield Town. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 21, 2020

Corberan’s standing is such that Huddersfield Town are said to have made “an attractive offer” to Leeds United’s Under-23 coach and it is obviously one that he has given a lot of thought to.

Corberan’s style of play for Leeds United’s Under-23s mirrors that of the first-team at Elland Road. It will be interesting to see if he takes that playing style and ethos with him when he leaves Elland Road.

Is Carlos Corberan going to be a big miss for Leeds United and their Under-23 set-up?