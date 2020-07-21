Speaking to The Northern Echo this week, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock stated that he is to meet with midfielder Adam Clayton this week in a bid to persuade him to play against Sheffield Wednesday after not being involved against Cardiff.

Midfielder Adam Clayton missed Middlesbrough’s last game at home against Cardiff City. The 31-year old didn’t feature due to a ‘family commitment’, but Warnock will need the midfielder for their next test.

Boro are embroiled in a relegation battle, and need a point to guarantee safety going into their final game against Sheffield Wednesday this week.

Clayton hasn’t started a game for Warnock since he took the reigns and has been used from the bench on occasion. But given Jonny Howson’s sending off against the Bluebirds, Clayton could come back into the side.

“I will speak to Adam,” confirmed Warnock.

“At the moment, he wasn’t available, but I’m going to speak to him later on today about that.

Do I want him in the squad? Yeah.”

Since signing for Middlesbrough in 2014, Adam Clayton has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the North-East club. He helped the club to promotion in the 2015/16 season, playing an integral part alongside captain Grant Leadbitter.

This season he has been used more sporadically by Warnock and by previous boss Jonathan Woodgate.

He signed a one month extension after lockdown which meant he could play on until the end of the season. However, he is out of contract in just over a weeks time and talks with the midfielder don’t seem to have commenced as of yet.