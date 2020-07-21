According to Algerian French-language source Le Buteur, Leeds United are readying a bid to go all-in for Algerian sensation Said Benrahma in a move that would pit them in direct opposition to Chelsea who are also said interested.

Chelsea’s interest came about just over a month ago and courtesy of French reporter from RMC Sport, Mohamed Bouhafsi (tweet – below):

#Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma's representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest in the player to Brentford. Leicester and Arsenal interested. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

That news created something of a stir online and Chelsea fans were, on the whole, excited about the possibility of the flying Algerian signing up for next season at Stamford Bridge. Many Blues fans were saying that he would be a better value option for Chelsea than superstar Kai Havertz and definitely add more to the side than current Chelsea star Willian.

However, that interest from Frank Lampard’s side might have cooled in the face of ramped-up interest from the London side in Havertz, a transfer that looks to be edging closer.

Now Le Buteur say that Leeds United are interested and they go as far as to say that “Bielsa wants Benrahma at all costs in Leeds.” They then go as far as to add that Bielsa has “made the recruitment of the former player of OGC Nice a priority for his club in terms of recruitment this summer.”

Just looking at this season and Benrahma’s returns, it isn’t hard to see just why Leeds United might be ready to splash the cash to land the exciting Algerian international. He’s made 42 appearances for Brentford, appearances that have brought 17 goals and provided 9 assists.

Leeds United are said, by Le Buteur, to be preparing an offer of €26m which equates to around £23.4m in order to secure Benrahma’s signature. This capture, though, would obviously depend on the division Brentford end up in next season.

There is every possibility that Thomas Frank’s side could be promoted to the Premier League, as Leeds United themselves are. Should this be the case, then Said Benrahma would likely stay with the London outfit. However, should they remain in the Sky Bet Championship, it would be interesting to see if Leeds make an advance.

