Crawley Town have signed Zaid Al-Hussaini from Derby County as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old winger is a graduate from the Derby County academy and signed his first professional contract with them in 2018. While he had spells away from the club at Gloucester and Potters Bar Town to try and prove himself, it obviously didn’t work as the Rams decided to let him go this summer.

Now though, Al-Hussaini has signed his second professional contract and has a great opportunity to prove himself lower down the league ladder. Many academy graduates of Sky Bet Championship sides have moved down the leagues so they can have regular first-team football and develop as a player. For Al-Hussaini, he will be hoping to get plenty of time on the pitch next season and help Crawley to push up the table and perhaps challenge for a place in the play-offs next season.

Al-Hussaini said: “I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do next season and helping the team as much as I can. I’m ready to get to work and hopefully we can do something special.

“My best attribute is beating my man and scoring goals”.

His new head coach John Yems added: “Zaid was brought to our attention by Anton Robinson, who is a friend of mine and Lee’s from AFC Bournemouth. Zaid is a great young player and is a good prospect with a lot of potential and I look forward to working with him.”

Further to this, Crawley Technical Director Erdem Konyar said: “Zaid has been training with us for a while. He is a player that has shown an exciting potential. With hard work and belief, we believe he can develop into an exciting player.”

