Forest Green Rovers have completed a move to sign Jordan Moore-Taylor from MK Dons as confirmed by the club website.

The 26-year-old defender came through the Exeter academy and would go on to make over 150 appearances for the Grecians before moving on. He would follow his manager Paul Tisdale to MK Dons in 2018 and would help them to get promoted from Sky Bet League Two. However, with Tisdale now gone, it was unsurprising to see that the Dons decided to release him in the summer.

It didn’t take long for Taylor-Moore to find a new club. He has now signed a two year deal with Forest Green and is excited to get to work with his new team. The Gloucestershire side are well-known for their passing football and this is one of the reasons the defender was keen to sign on the dotted line for them.

Moore-Taylor said: “I had a few options, but Mark Cooper made it clear how much he wanted me, and I’ve always liked the way his side play. I’m delighted to sign and can’t wait to get going.”

Forest Green’s Director of Football Richard Hughes said: “Jordan is a good fit for the football club and one we’ve tracked for a long time and he was number one on our list – we’re delighted to get him over the line. He is an aggressive, front foot defender and knows what it takes to be competitive in this division and he is one our fans will really form a bond with.”

Will Jordan Moore-Taylor be a good signing for Forest Green?