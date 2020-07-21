Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers’ loan man Christian Walton has said he is going to have a shot at breaking into Brighton and Hove Albion’s first-team next season.

24-year-old goalkeeper Christian Walton has spent this season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. The Brighton and Hove Albion loan man has been Tony Mowbray’s number one choice in between the sticks at Ewood Park, playing in all 45 Championship games.

Along the way, Walton has kept 12 clean sheets. Now, Walton is ready to stake a claim for a place in the Seagulls’ first-team.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Walton has said he is going to have a shot at challenging Mat Ryan for a place in Graham Potter’s side. He said:

“Next season will be a different one for me, I’m going to go back to Brighton and give it a shot there and see what happens.

“I’ve been out on loan to get myself as much experience as I can to put me in good stead for going back there. I think it will be my last game, but who knows in football, anything can happen.”

Walton has spent the vast majority of his career so far out on loan in the Football League, spending stints with Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and most recently Blackburn.

In the process, Walton has played in 195 games across all competitions, keeping 64 clean sheets along the way.

