West Bromwich Albion, Brentford or Fulham? It could hardly be tighter going into the final round of Championship fixtures as we look to find out who will win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has cast his eye over tomorrow night’s games and offered his prediction on who he thinks will grab second spot and who he sees missing out and having to settle for the play-offs.

“What a let-off that was for West Brom. After slipping up at Huddersfield, they would have been fearing the worst, but then Brentford struggled under the pressure of it all the very next day at Stoke. It was an incredible weekend of drama,” Prutton said.

“Pressure will play a big part again on Wednesday night, but West Brom could barely have handpicked a better fixture to finish their season. It really is the time where you would always rather be playing against a side with nothing to play for.”

“Fulham will be hoping both slip up so they can sneak through the door, but I think West Brom and Brentford will both win – sealing promotion for the Baggies.”

PERMUTATIONS

The pundit probably sums up the battle perfectly. With QPR in mid-table and surely not wanting to ‘help’ their London rivals in Brentford and Fulham they of course won’t be easy opponents but West Brom should have enough to prevail this time around.

Fulham will need Brentford to draw or lose and for West Brom to taste defeat and for themselves to win in order to grab second spot which seems unlikely at this stage.

Taking into account they face Wigan at the DW Stadium who are safely in mid-table but face a 12 point deduction due to entering administration and will want to secure all three points here to maintain their Championship status regardless of the deduction.

In regards to Brentford, they may have faced an ‘easier’ game against Barnsley had they been relegated at the weekend but their unlikely victory against Nottingham Forest has given them a slight chance and will fight to the death in this game.

Who will win automatic promotion to the Premier League?