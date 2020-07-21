Tomorrow Leeds United face their last game of the 2019/20. It is also their last game in the Sky Bet Championship. Next season it is the Premier League for the Whites after a 16-year wait.

Promotion to the Premier League was sealed last Friday when West Brom lost away at Huddersfield Town. 24 hours later and the Whites were confirmed as champions with Brentford losing to lowly Stoke City.

Since then it has been a weekend of celebration for Leeds United fans, celebrations that have been carried out with much gusto. After tomorrow’s game against Charlton at Elland Road, thoughts really will turn to the Premier League and what tinkering will need to be done.

Below are mini-resumes of five players being linked with moves to Elland Road.

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic – value £1.1m): Some sources in the media state that Leeds United are one of a host of clubs holding an interest in Wigan’s starlet teen striker Joe Gelhardt. He’s made the breakthrough to the first team at the DW Stadium but the Latics will struggle to hold on to him with administration worries eating away at them. Leeds are said to be battling Celtic for him.

Sean McGurk (Wigan Athletic – value n/a): 17-year-old striker McGurk is highly thought of at the DW Stadium. Whilst he hasn’t had the exposure and step-up in age groups that Gelhardt has enjoyed, McGurk is still very highly rated as a young player with much potential.

Mauricio Isla (free agent – value £855,000): Isla has been a free agent since leaving Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache. The 32-year-old featured 19 times in the Super Lig this season, providing 3 assists. He comes with bags of experience including 115 international caps for Chile.

Claudio Bravo (Manchester City – value £1.08m): Bravo has been at Manchester City since joining them in late-Agust 2016 for £16.2m. During that time, the 132 cap Chile international has made just 61 appearances, including four appearances in this season’s Premier League competition. His contract is up when this season ends.



Jonathan Silva (CD Leganes – value £2.88m): Silva has been linked with Leeds United through former Whites favourite Luciano Becchio who is part of the company who represents him. He is a right-back who can fill in at centre-back and featured in 33 La Liga games for Leganes this season, scoring 1 goal and adding 2 assists.

Do Leeds United need squad tinkering or massive overhaul ahead of next season?