Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that striker Jerry Yates has signed from Rotherham United.

Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates has been attracting significant transfer interest over the course of the summer transfer window. His star performances on loan with Swindon Town saw him attract interest from Sunderland as well as loan club Swindon.

However, it has now been confirmed that Blackpool have secured Yates’ signature. The striker joins the club on a three-year contract, with the Yorkshire Post claiming the Tangerines have paid a “six-figure” fee to bring Yates to Bloomfield Road.

Upon the announcement, Yates spoke to the club’s official website about the move. He said that he is looking forward to working under Neil Critchley having known about the interest “for a while”. He said:

“I’m buzzing to get this over the line and sign for Blackpool. I’ve known about the interest for a while now, so to finally be here is a great feeling.

“This is an exciting Club with a huge fanbase and a big vision for the future. I’m ready and waiting to help the Club succeed and I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

With Swindon, Yates netted 14 goals and provided one assist in 34 games. He graduated from Rotherham’s youth academy and has gone on to play for the club 52 times, scoring five goals and laying on three assists in the process.

