Atdhe Nuhiu will be leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season according to an Instagram post by teammate Barry Bannan.

The 30-year-old striker, who is an international for Kosovo, is one of the club’s longest-serving players. He has been at the Owls since 2013 after signing from Austrian side Rapid Vienna, making 243 league appearances and scoring 40 goals. Over his seven years at Hillsborough, he has been able to make himself a cult hero due to his unique style of play and ability to pull off the spectacular from time to time.

But his contract was set to expire at the end of the season and his future was uncertain. Despite that, he agreed to extend his deal for a short time to last until the end of the restarted season. Yesterday, Wednesday head coach Garry Monk was asked about the future of Nuhiu. He stated that no decision had been made on his future yet and that talks would only start after the end of season on Wednesday.

But it appears that Nuhiu’s future has been decided and that it will be away from Hillsborough. It is the last day of training today and his teammate Bannan posted a picture of him and Nuhiu together, saying that this will be last time they ever train together.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC56QEsFuHF/

This suggests that the team knows that Nuhiu will be leaving the club at the end of his contract. While he has divided fans at times during his stay at Hillsborough, no one will be able to fault the effort he put in when given the chance to play.

