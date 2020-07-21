Oxford United have agreed a deal to sign Linfield’s Joel Cooper according to a report from BBC Sport.

While not many people think about Northern Irish football, those in the know have been saying how good Cooper has been for Linfield recently. This season he was a star player for them, scoring 13 goals and making 17 assists. However, while Linfield would love to keep Cooper, his contract is set to expire in a year and could look to cash in this summer.

Back in May, it was reported that Oxford were interested in signing Cooper. In those reports, it was also noted that Shrewsbury Town were also looking at signing the 24-year-old winger. However with the U’s having to concentrate on the Sky Bet League One play-offs, they would have to wait before making any serious move to sign him.

Now that their season is over and they had the crushing blow of losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final, they can work on making sure they do get promoted next season. And it appears that they are closing in on making Cooper an Oxford player.

This report states that Oxford and Linfield have come to terms on a deal. It is currently unknown how much the U’s will be paying to make Cooper one of their players. There are still some steps to be completed though. There is yet to be an agreement on personal terms for Cooper which means this move still might not happen. But it does appear positive at the moment.

Do you believe Joel Cooper would be a good signing for Oxford United?