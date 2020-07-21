Preston North End head coach Alex Neil has told Lancs Live that they will start contract talks with Paul Gallagher.

The 35-year-old playmaker has been a fan favourite at the Lilywhites for a while now. He had been on loan at Preston for three times before eventually signing on a permanent deal in 2015. Over the 15 years he has been at Deepdale he has made over 170 appearances and has scored 20 league goals.

But his time at the club might come to an end this summer. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that means he might end up playing elsewhere next season. That isn’t something that Gallagher wanted though. Yesterday, he told the press that he was hoping he would get another contract at the club.

His manager Neil was asked about the future of Gallagher today. He has confirmed that when the season has ended, he will start talks with the veteran player.

Neil said: “What Gally’s got a habit of doing for us is stepping up for us in the big minutes, the big moments and producing quality.

“His cross for the first goal against Birmingham was excellent, he then put another on Jayden Stockley’s head moments after that.

“I thought the game suited him down to the ground as they were really passive, sat off him and gave him time.

“If you do that then Gally can really hurt you.

“So yeah, I’d imagine there will be a conversation with Paul pretty much as soon as the season ends and obviously we’ll then see where we stand afterwards.”

