According to a report from The Telegraph, Fulham and Norwich City are among the sides interested in signing Belgian midfield starlet Brandon Baiye.

Fulham don’t know which division they’ll be in next season, so their summer recruitment will likely kick on at the end of their campaign depending on whether or not they win promotion.

As for Norwich City, their relegation back to the Championship has been confirmed after just one year back in the Premier League.

Now, it has been revealed that the two clubs have identified Belgian starlet Brandon Baiye as a potential transfer target for this summer.

Belgian youth international Baiye is currently on the books with French side Clermont Foot after joining the club from Club Brugge last summer. He is yet to make his senior debut for the club, playing for the French outfit’s B side.

Fulham and Norwich are interested in a deal, but the English pair are not the only clubs keen. Baiye is also attracting interest from Belgian club Genk and Spanish outfit Levante.

Prior to joining Clermont Foot, Baiye played in two senior matches for Club Brugge. Other than those two appearances, most of the 19-year-old’s experience has come in youth games.

Baiye – valued at just under £300k on Transfermarkt – has played for all of Belgium’s youth sides from Under-15s to Under-19s. Along the way, the midfielder has played in 32 games across all age groups, scoring one goal in the process.

Now, with Fulham and Norwich keen, it will be interesting to see if Baiye makes a move to England this summer. He looks to be a promising talent for the future, so it awaits to be seen if either of the clubs can strike a deal for him.

Would you happy with the signing of Baiye? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Fulham news, one of the club’s star loan players is attracting interest from a Premier League side – find out more here.

Would you like to sign Baiye?