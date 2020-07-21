Premier League trio Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have not lodged a bid for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes despite reported interest according to The East Anglian Times.

Ipswich enjoyed an impressive start to League One last season but their form declined and they ended up finishing mid-table when the campaign was curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder was arguably Ipswich’s best player during the 2019/20 season and has been the subject of interest from the Premier League which is sure to ramp up during the summer transfer window.

Downes came through the ranks at the Tractor Boys before enjoying a loan spell at Luton Town back in 2018. He then returned to Ipswich and has since become one of their star players.

The 21-year-old has also featured for the English national side having made five appearances for the under-19’s and six for the under-20’s.

Palace were reported to have made a bid of around £4million for the midfielder but the Ipswich owner has claimed he values their prized asset at much more than that.

It is believed that the League One side would be looking for a fee of around £10million but whether they would be able to obtain such a figure, particularly with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, remains to be seen.

News that the club are yet to receive a bid for him will be music to the ears of Ipswich supporters but with the summer transfer window fast approaching, they will be hoping they can keep him for as long as possible.

Would Flynn Downes be a good addition to the Premier League?