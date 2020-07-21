Leeds United have been hit with an injury blow ahead of their match against Charlton Athletic with the news that defender Gaetano Berardi will miss the encounter as confirmed on their official website.

The defender started their most recent game against Derby County as manager Marcelo Bielsa opted to rest club captain Liam Cooper.

Berardi has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear and will now miss the final match of the Whites season.

Leeds have already won promotion to the Premier League and been crowned champions. They have a ready-made replacement in the form of Cooper who is Bielsa’s usual starter alongside Ben White.

Berardi’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and a new one is yet to be agreed with many questioning whether the defender is good enough for a place in the top-flight.

The 31-year-old has made 25 appearances in total for Leeds in their promotion-winning season and he’ll be keen to have his chance of playing in the Premier League following a successful spell at the club so far.

Leeds’ on-loan defender Ben White looks set to return to Brighton and Hove Albion and there is no guarantee of his return which means the Yorkshire giants may have to invest in a couple of central defenders in the summer transfer market.

Whether or not they can lure White back to Elland Road could have a genuine impact on their decision to offer Berardi a new deal.

Leeds will face a tough game against Lee Bowyer’s men who know they need to win the game if they want to stand a realistic chance of avoiding relegation back to League One.