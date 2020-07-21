Bristol Rovers have announced the signing of former QPR and Gillingham defender Max Ehmer on their official club website.

Bristol Rovers have continued their summer recruitment drive with the free transfer signing of defender Max Ehmer. The centre-back has been a free agent since departing fellow League One side Gillingham and now, he has found himself a new club.

Ehmer has put pen to paper on a two-year deal. He follows former Chelsea youngster Josh Grant and former Peterborough United and Sunderland man Jack Baldwin through the door, becoming their third signing in just a few days.

Upon the announcement, Ehmer has spoken to the club’s official website about his latest move. The former QPR youngster has said he is “ecstatic” to be joining the club, saying he is looking forward to working under Gas Army manager Ben Garner.

He said:

“I’m ecstatic to be joining Bristol Rovers, speaking to the gaffer I got a sense of the direction of the club. He’s a young coach who’s looking to play the right way and that really excites me!”

“I’ve played here four or five times in the past and every time it felt like a sell-out, the fans are so loud. It makes me excited and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ehmer is vastly experienced at League One level having spent most of his career playing in the division. The German defender came through QPR’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Yeovil Town, Preston North End, Stevenage, Carlisle United and Gillingham – joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2015.

In his time with Gillingham, Ehmer has become a strong centre-back. He played in 249 games for the club, scoring 14 goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

Bristol Rovers fans, are you happy with the signing of Ehmer? Let us know what you think about the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Bristol Rovers news, a player who has been linked with the Gas has featured in a friendly for Scottish side Kilmarnock after departing his team – find out more about that here.

Are you happy with the signing of Ehmer?