Back in mid-April, website 90MIN led with a story that linked Leeds United with Paris Saint-Germain teen duo Tanguy Kouassi and Adil Aouchiche. The Whites were said to be in contention to take the duo on loan next season. However, Kouassi left PSG to head to Germany with Bayern Munich and, yesterday, came news that Aouchiche has signed on with Ligue 1 side St Ettiene.

17-year-old Le Blanc-Mesnil-born Aouchiche is an attacking midfielder who featured in one senior game for PSG’s first-team this season in Ligue 1. That was a 65-minute runout against Metz in an early season, 2-0 win.

He’s also played four games in the UEFA Youth League for PSG this season, scoring against Galatasaray. On top of that, he’s turned out in two Coupe de France games for PSG’s first-team side and scored in the 6-0 thrashing of Linas Montlhéry in early January.

Aouchiche became a free-agent upon leaving PSG but could not formalise his signing with Saint-Etienne until July 15, the date of his 18th birthday. He signed a three-year deal with Les Verts, the maximum term allowed for a first professional contract.

Whilst ostensibly a free transfer, Saint-Etienne still had an outlay to find for Aouchiche’s capture. They had to pay, according to L’Equipe, a compensation for his training amounting to €1.2/£1m, a signing fee of €4m/£3.6m and a monthly wage of €100,000/£90,000.

🆕🔛 Premiers contacts avec le ballon pour Adil #Aouchiche 1️⃣7️⃣ au Centre sportif Robert-Herbin ! pic.twitter.com/5BubzcdwTi — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) July 21, 2020

Even at that price, what with Aouchiche being so highly rated in French football, one cannot help but feel that Leeds United might have missed out on a promising youngster here.

Have Leeds United missed a trick not going in for Adil Aouchiche from PSG?