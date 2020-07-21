According to a report from Sky Sports, Fulham are considering a £22.5m bid for loaned out midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, after loan club Villareal came in with an offer.

In the summer of 2018, midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa joined Fulham upon their promotion to the Premier League. He signed for the club as part of a huge summer recruitment drive upon their return to the top flight but was sent out on loan to Villareal after the Cottagers’ relegation.

Now, after an impressive campaign on loan with Villareal, the La Liga club have made an offer to try and sign Anguissa on a permanent basis.

A report from Sky Sports has claimed that Fulham are weighing up a £22.5m offer for Anguissa. The Yellow Submarine are keen to bring Anguissa in on a permanent basis after starring in their midfield. Anguissa has scored two goals and laid on two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

This is not the first time Anguissa has been subject of interest from Spain this season. Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with the 24-year-old, as covered here on The72. However, links with the Madrid titans have not materialised into anything serious.

It will be interesting to see if a permanent move to Villareal materialises this summer. With a £22.5m offer on the table, Fulham could look to cash in on the midfielder to add funds to their transfer budget for this summer.

