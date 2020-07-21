Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s final day clash against Sheffield Wednesday, Boro boss Neil Warnock spoke out about his ‘disappointment’ regarding Jonny Howson’s recent red card.

The Middlesbrough midfielder was shown a second yellow card against Cardiff City on Saturday for a foul on Will Vaulks in the 89th minute. The suspension means he will miss Boro’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Howson had started every game under Neil Warnock since he arrived one game after the restart and has been vital in Boro’s midfield.

The new Middlesbrough manager spoke out about the red card, claiming he was ‘disappointed’ with the 32-year old.

“It was very disappointing,” he said.

“He’s been a real plus for me since I came to the club. He’s let everybody down really not being available on the last game, I’m disappointed in him.

“But it’s done and dusted.”

Instead, Middlesbrough will be likely to reintroduce either Paddy McNair or Lewis Wing into the mix. Adam Clayton could also be another option for Warnock, although he missed the Cardiff defeat due to a ‘family commitment’.

Boro remain out of the relegation zone by just two points, although if Wigan’s 12 point deduction is upheld they are safe at the moment regardless of their result on Wednesday evening against the Owls.

To avoid matters being out of their hands, it is likely Middlesbrough require a point to guarantee their safety in the Championship for at least another season.