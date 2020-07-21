Birmingham City are on the verge of appointing Aitor Karanka as their new manager according to We Are Birmingham.

The Midlands club confirmed that Pep Clotet would be leaving at the end of the season but he has since moved on immediately due to a catastrophic dip in results and form which has seen them still not sure of their Championship status going into the final round of fixtures.

It is understood that Blues have held positive talks with Aitor Karanka over the last few days and look to be close to an agreement for the Spaniard to take over the reins at the financially strapped club.

Karanka has an impressive CV having worked with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid back in 2010 and has since gone on to manage Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest meaning he would bring a wealth of Championship experience to St. Andrews.

The Spaniard took Boro to the play-offs in his first season where they lost to Norwich City but then won promotion in the following campaign before leaving the Riverside whilst they were struggling in the top-flight.

Karanka returned to management in January 2018 after he was appointed manager of Nottingham Forest but then left just over a year later.

There have been widespread reports that he had disagreements with the two previous boards he has worked with which may be of some concern to Blues fans.

Karanka isn’t the only man in the running with Lee Bowyer and Robbie Fowler having also been rumoured as potential candidates to take over at Birmingham City.

Would Aitor Karanka be a good appointment for Birmingham City?