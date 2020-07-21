Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel’s transfer to Club Brugge has seemingly collapsed amidst interest from Leicester City, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion according to Football Insider.

The winger had travelled to Belgium to complete the £5million transfer but has reportedly had a change of heart and turned down the move at the last minute.

It was believed that he would be absent from the squad for QPR’s final game of the season against West Bromwich Albion but he could now be available for selection following his rejection of the move.

With Osayi-Samuel now remaining at QPR for the time being this has alerted Leicester City, Fulham and Brighton who have all been credited with interest in the 22-year-old star.

He has enjoyed a fine first season in the Championship and the Premier League duo along with high-flying Fulham are all thought to have claimed they would meet the £5million asking price for the youngster.

Osayi-Samuel’s deal had been triggered for a further year by Rangers but this ends in 2021 and they will be keen to sell him this summer with such a huge amount of interest and not be at risk of losing him next year on a free transfer.

The talented youngster has enjoyed a marvellous season for Mark Warburton’s side having scored six goals and supplied nine assists from 39 matches in all competitions.

The winger is undoubtedly one of the finest talents outside the Premier League and his blistering pace and eye for goal is clear for all to see.

West Bromwich Albion are also believed to have been interested but there is sure to be a huge amount of competition for his signature this summer.

