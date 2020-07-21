Speaking to TalkSPORT Lee Bowyer blasted the way the EFL has handled the points deductions that teams could face.

Wigan are set to be handed a 12 point deduction after the final whistle tomorrow evening for entering administration but have appealed the decision. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County could also face penalties when investigations into the club are completed.

An article by the Daily Mail yesterday said that any points deductions would be handed out next season as the appeal process would take too long and leave teams in limbo not knowing what League they could be competing in until just before the season restarts which likely to be in September.

I think it’s just crazy times, we just needed clarification, that’s not just us that’s all the teams,” said Bowyer.

“From what I understand Wigan’s 12 point deduction stands as what the EFL said but there’s going to be an appeal. Going into the last game you need to know what’s going to happen, for one tactically, you might be drawing and suddenly think we need to win, and then you change your tactics and all of a sudden you end up losing the game because you’ve gone gung-ho to try and win the game. All of a sudden, after the game you come away with nothing and in a months time you find out a point would have been enough. That can’t be right surely? I just want clarification, we all want clarification going into the last game, but I understand that’s not going to happen.”

The results of the appeals process will not be known before tomorrow night meaning that the sides that finish in the bottom three won’t know if they are going down or not.

The Charlton chief also raised concerns about recruitment.

“It’s not just for the points situation, it’s recruitment, say three teams get relegated and then all of a sudden they start planning for League One and bring in players for League One and then get told two weeks later, you’re now in the Championship. Hold on, I’ve just recruited players for the League One, they’re not good enough for the Championship can I take them back and swap them? What are you meant to do? You can’t recruit until you know the decision.”