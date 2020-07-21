Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Celtic to win the race for Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe in an interview with Football Insider.

Lowe could be available at a bargain price this summer with Wigan looking to recoup funds following their entry into administration which has recently been announced.

The 26-year-old is attracting interest from a number of high profile clubs including SPL giants Celtic who are looking to secure his services.

The Latics are looking to balance their financial books and are being forced to sell several of their star players with Lowe certainly coming into that category.

Former Leeds striker Whelan is a fan of Lowe and believes he would be a success at Parkhead. “A very good player,” he said. “He has power, strength, pace and can do a box-to-box job as well. I have no doubt that he would be a great signing for Celtic.”

“He would fit into the Neil Lennon plays. A fast winger who would add attacking quality and bring strength in depth. Wigan, for all their financial difficulties, will have to sell players so Celtic could get him at a bargain price.”

Lowe has enjoyed an impressive season at Wigan having scored six goals and registering five assists in all competitions having arrived from Portsmouth last summer.

Wigan bought Lowe for around £2.4million and will be hoping to get as close to that figure as possible before allowing him to depart but in their financial predicament they will surely have to settle for as much as they can obtain.

