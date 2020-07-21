Nottingham Forest defender Michael Hefele still has a year left on his contract at the City Ground.

The German centre-back has made just 18 appearances for the Reds since joining the club from Huddersfield Town in January 2018.

Hefele, who is 29 years old, has had injury woes this past season but it appears he is not part of Sabri Lamouchi’s long-term plans.

Forest are likely to try and sell him this summer to ensure they get a fee for him and don’t lose him for nothing in 2021.

The Championship promotion hopefuls need a point tomorrow night against already safe Stoke City to secure their place in this seasons’ Play-Offs

Hefele’s future may depend on what league the Reds are in next season and they need to decide whether he sees his future out for his final year or leaves the club this summer.

The 6ft 4inc defender had spells in Germany at Unterhaching, Greuther Furth and Dynamo Dresden before Huddersfield lured him to England for the first time in 2016.

Hefele became an instant hit under David Wagner and helped the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League against the odds in 2017. However, he lost his place with the Yorkshire side in the top flight and was sold to Forest two years ago.

He could be part of another Championship promotion with Forest this year despite not playing, with his future looking like it lies elsewhere.

What should Forest do with Hefele?