Leeds United fans continue to celebrate their Premier League promotion and they are right to do so. That promotion came after 16 years of hurt and disappointment. However, thoughts must soon turn to the Premier League and the rebuilding that is needed for that. Names are coming thick and fast and the latest to be linked to the Whites are Manchester City’s keeper Claudio Bravo and free agent right-back Mauricio Isla according to Chilean source Al Aire Libre.

Al Aire Libre quote their reporter Maks Cardenas saying that Bravo, whose contract is due up at The Citizens would fall as a “ring to the finger” of a Leeds United side led by the brilliance that is Marcelo Bielsa.

Al Aire Libre also say that free-agent Mauricio Isla is a player who “has communications with Leeds.” The Whites are not the only team to be in the hunt for Isla, with La Liga side Real Betis awaiting an answer from the experienced right-back.

Bravo and Isla are much-decorated players and have 238 caps between them for the Chilean national side. They are also players who were worth a reported joint value of £26.1m when at Barcelona (Bravo) and Juventus (Isla).

This would be the level of experience that would serve Leeds United well in the Premier League. The Whites are always going to need reinforcements and, according to Al Aire Libre two of those being considered are Bravo and Isla.

In reality, Leeds could do much worse this summer than look towards bringing in players such as the two mentioned above, players with real calibre and dripping with international experience.

Leeds fans, would you consider moves for Bravo and Isla?