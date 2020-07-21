Free agent midfielder Jordan Rossiter is a player Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe knows well.

The Pilgrims manager signed the ex-England Under-19 international on loan for former club Bury.

Rossiter, who is 23 years old, is available after being released by Rangers and will be weighing up his next move.

As Lowe scours the transfer market for reinforcements to his squad, could he eye a reunion with his fellow Liverpudlian at Home Park this summer?

Rossiter spent the past season on loan in League One at Fleetwood Town so has experience of playing at this level which would come in handy for Plymouth as they gear up for their return to the third tier.

They have lost key midfielder Antoni Sarcevic to Bolton Wanderers so are in need of a replacement.

Rossiter fits the bill for Plymouth. He is young, available for nothing and has a point to prove after being let go by Rangers.

He started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield before making five appearances for their first-team.

Rangers lured him to Ibrox in 2016 on a four-year contract and he went onto played 16 times for the Glasgow side in all competitions.

Lowe signed him on loan for Bury in the 2018/19 season and he helped the Shakers win the League Two title.

He would be a shrewd signing for Plymouth on a free transfer and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

In other Pilgrims news, The72 have picked out five players Lowe could target.

Should Plymouth sign Rossiter?